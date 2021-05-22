Faith Corner: Great days with lesser things

They were mindful of what they had and they risked all to preserve it.

This is the kind of great day we are in today. It will require a movement of God to motivate people to rise up and build upon the spiritual foundation of our founders who were grateful to Almighty God.

To be genuinely grateful to Almighty God means more than just thinking we can use Him for our own personal good while doing whatever we want to do. We must realize that this Almighty God, as described in the Bible, acts and speaks for His glory and our good. He gives commandments for our joy. He disciplines those who call upon Him for their good.

This will mean that we will have to speak in our day with a peculiar voice that some may not like. This means we may have to resist doing things and celebrating what most in the nation embrace.