Faith Corner: Great days with lesser things

“Cry loudly, do not hold back;
“Raise your voice like a trumpet
“And declare to My people their transgression…”
Isaiah 58:1 (NASB)
Like the prophets of old, the modern preacher must put “the trumpet” (Hosea 8:1) to his lips!
There is no mistaking that we live in an amazing place. Right now, many are relocating to Twin Falls and the Magic Valley with the intention of a modern day migration to the west in search of gold. The gold that is being sought after today is not so much a shiny nugget in the otherwise earth tone desert floor or a dark cave. This modern migration is in search of a place of liberty, with citizens who have a vertebra.
We are in the midst of a great day.
Days like this are rarely given to nations and communities, Idaho has seen a few. During her early days, Idaho was established by men and women with a backbone who gave thanks to the “Almighty God for our freedom, to secure its blessings and promote our common welfare,” as they established our Idaho Constitution.
Then there were days when risk takers entered the Magic Valley and decided to fund the greatest canal undertakings known to man. They brought water from the river to the desert floor, awakening one of the richest agricultural regions in the United States.
They were mindful of what they had and they risked all to preserve it.
This is the kind of great day we are in today. It will require a movement of God to motivate people to rise up and build upon the spiritual foundation of our founders who were grateful to Almighty God.
To be genuinely grateful to Almighty God means more than just thinking we can use Him for our own personal good while doing whatever we want to do. We must realize that this Almighty God, as described in the Bible, acts and speaks for His glory and our good. He gives commandments for our joy. He disciplines those who call upon Him for their good.
This will mean that we will have to speak in our day with a peculiar voice that some may not like. This means we may have to resist doing things and celebrating what most in the nation embrace.
The month of June is now celebrated by most as “gay pride” month. It is really a celebration of lifestyles that are spoken against by the same Almighty God we say we are thankful to. I am thankful to live in a city with a great library and thankful for the attention they give to the many readers in our city and region. It is not lost on me that the library has an important responsibility to all residents who frequent the library. I understand that the library serves a diverse population, and I can appreciate that. However, a lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, and more (LGBTQ+) display is not the same as a patriotic display, a black history display, women’s suffrage display, or seasonal holiday displays. This issue, different from the others, is a moral issue.
If we desire the blessing of God upon our community, we must acknowledge that only God can give that blessing or remove His protection and provisions as He pleases. When society celebrates sinful activity and churches support that abomination by promoting it as approved by God, then the reader should understand that as a community we will either display our gratitude for the Almighty God by obeying Him or disclose our devotion to another god altogether. If sin and immoral issues are celebrated and promoted today, what immorality will be considered appropriate next month?
To be clear, I am convinced we live in a great day. We are right now deciding what kind of city we want to be. What kind of community will our grandchildren live in if we behave without a backbone today? The joy of any community is not found in the sins we can get away with, it is found in the same Providential hand of the Almighty that has directed past generations.
The great men of God of days past were used mightily of God. They did so with fewer things, with lesser comforts and greater hardships. They were a people resolved to honor God. Will we do the same, or will we bend with the prevailing wind?
