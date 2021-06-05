Faith Corner: Grade school math did not prepare me for this unpredictable day

Grade school math did not teach me how to survive this kind of unpredictable day. Grade school math taught me to assume that the question was true. It taught me to believe the original source was as reliable as true north on my compass. What has happened is that those asking the questions today don’t care if they get a true or correct answer, they only want you to comply with what they want you to do at the moment. (And no need to show your work, because to do so might expose that their question is flawed in the first place.)

Think of it like this… A train left the train yard in Shoshone at 2 p.m. traveling at an average speed of 45 mph. What time did it arrive in Boise, 116.5 miles away?

Our basic grade school math teacher gave us everything we needed to know to figure this out. As a matter of fact, you should send your grade school teacher a thank you note.