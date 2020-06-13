Faith Corner: Giving compassion by showing Christ

With so much turmoil in the world today, one can’t help but try to process what the best way forward is. Tensions are high, insanity reigns and people are doing what is right in their own eyes. To say there are extremes on all sides is an understatement.
In such chaos, it is easy to lose focus. We tend to throw rocks and point out the inconsistencies in other people’s arguments. To say the least, we are people who manifest our sinful hearts to the fullest; our hearts are devoted to selfishness and what is best for ourselves.
Though we expect this from the unredeemed, that is not the way forward for those who have repented from their sins and received Christ as their Lord and Savior. The Christian is to live in Christ. Our minds are to be consumed with biblical truth, which will transform our actions.
One attribute of Christ that is infused into the believer is compassion. Our hearts are radically changed with love for Him and love for others. It makes sense, when we think about our own redemption. For God in His kindness extended to us His compassion in a personal sacrifice of Jesus Christ. Our lives before redemption were marked with evil and sinfulness; they were on a direct path to damnation. We truly had no hope outside of God’s intervention through sending Jesus Christ to atone for our sins and grant us His grace and forgiveness.
The enormity of that saving grace baffles the mind and humbles us; yet it compels us to respond in a manner that reflects it. As a result, we show compassion. We have great concern for the unsaved, the lost and the hurting. But our compassion goes beyond speaking up for social rights or the meeting of physical needs; like God, our concern is for the salvation of those individuals’ souls.
Yes, Jesus took care of the physical needs of those around Him. He often showed sympathy and displayed His deity through the miracles He performed. But the Bible clearly points out that His primary goal for the people was redemption. Jesus said in Luke 19:10, “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost,” and in John 14:6, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” Acts 4:12 says, “And there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.” John 3:16–17 proclaims, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.”
Christ’s primary goal becomes the believer’s primary goal. This includes showing compassion and helping to meet the physical needs of those around us. But our purpose in meeting their tangible needs is ultimately to point them to Christ as their only hope and redeemer. Providing for the physical needs of those around us but omitting the good news of the redemption offered by Christ is like eating a pork rind; it’s all air and no substance. In other words, the gospel fills the soul. Jesus Christ saves the soul and gives eternal life. It is the only true answer and remedy for our sin.
What the world needs now more than ever is for you, Christian, to show God’s compassion through Christ. Point people to the Savior. During these desperate times, we need more of Jesus, not less. May the Lord show His compassion to many and draw them to His Son, Jesus Christ, all for His glory! Now, you go, Christian; go and walk in the ways of your Redeemer and proclaim the truth of His salvation!
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds the people of Magic Valley Bible Church at 204 Main Ave. N. in downtown Twin Falls. For more information about the church, go to mvbibletf.org. To listen to or watch sermons online, go to youtube.com/user/MVBible.
