Faith Corner: Giving compassion by showing Christ

Yes, Jesus took care of the physical needs of those around Him. He often showed sympathy and displayed His deity through the miracles He performed. But the Bible clearly points out that His primary goal for the people was redemption. Jesus said in Luke 19:10, “For the Son of Man has come to seek and to save that which was lost,” and in John 14:6, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” Acts 4:12 says, “And there is salvation in no one else; for there is no other name under heaven that has been given among men by which we must be saved.” John 3:16–17 proclaims, “For God so loved the world, that He gave His only begotten Son, that whoever believes in Him shall not perish, but have eternal life. For God did not send the Son into the world to judge the world, but that the world might be saved through Him.”