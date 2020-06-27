Faith Corner: Give the nation God-fearing men in the pulpit

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I’m still doing my best to get a firm understanding of the impact of the recent Supreme Court’s opinion on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and other sexual expression perversions. The current laws of our land already protect the rights of all its citizens and caring neighbors know how to live among others who have different ideas than theirs.

But the bigger issue that requires attention is that all those waiting for “conservative” appointments to the high court will still be waiting for a court to serve as their savior and they will be found wanting, disappointed, frustrated, dejected, abandoned and ignored.

The same is true of other issues. If you are waiting for a majority “conservative” court to abolish abortion you will likely find yourself feeling as though you are in a desert searching for water that is not there. This does not mean that the people should become passive. This does not mean there is no way to impact the culture. I’ll address that in a moment.

There are two things worth a short observation and one thing I am resolved in.