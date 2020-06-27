Faith Corner: Give the nation God-fearing men in the pulpit

I’m still doing my best to get a firm understanding of the impact of the recent Supreme Court’s opinion on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and other sexual expression perversions. The current laws of our land already protect the rights of all its citizens and caring neighbors know how to live among others who have different ideas than theirs.
But the bigger issue that requires attention is that all those waiting for “conservative” appointments to the high court will still be waiting for a court to serve as their savior and they will be found wanting, disappointed, frustrated, dejected, abandoned and ignored.
The same is true of other issues. If you are waiting for a majority “conservative” court to abolish abortion you will likely find yourself feeling as though you are in a desert searching for water that is not there. This does not mean that the people should become passive. This does not mean there is no way to impact the culture. I’ll address that in a moment.
There are two things worth a short observation and one thing I am resolved in.
First, the United States of America is a nation of laws, not opinions. Opinions are fleeting. In this nation, laws are made by people in the legislature. This is the way we agreed to self-govern ourselves under the influence of the Almighty God and the direction of the Constitution. If the courts write the law, then we are no longer a nation ruled by the people. Courts can’t make laws — they offer opinions on laws made by the elected legislature made up of the people. This is foundationally important.
The second observation, the one I am resolved in, is that “conservative” politicians or “conservative” court appointments will not restore the nation. If you are waiting for that to happen you will still be waiting for a false savior. Give me a God-fearing legislature, give me a God-fearing court, but most of all give me a God-fearing pulpit that does not fear men. Then see the Almighty Savior liberate nations from the bondage of tyrants who rule by feelings and fear men more than God.
If I can’t live in a God-honoring nation then at least give me Bible-believing, God-fearing men in the pulpit leading a Bible-believing, God-fearing people.
Church, stop waiting for the passive appointments of judges, stop believing the lies of “conservatives.” Run for public office, register to vote, read your Bible, believe your Bible, get you one of those Bible-believing/God-fearing pastors, pray, and expect great things from God. Stop governing your own life off of feelings and hear what the Spirit says to the church. You’ll need to stop pretending you are attending church with your live-streaming experience. Get dressed and go to the church house this weekend. If your government is telling churches to love your neighbor by staying home, then you’re showing you do not understand what loving your neighbor is all about. Moreover, you are showing who your god is and you have decided to let someone else, other than the Almighty God, govern you.
