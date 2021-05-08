Faith Corner: For the Church

There has largely been a collective silence from the church for the past forty-eight years concerning abortion, the murdering of babies in the womb. Even this year in the Idaho legislature, a “pro-life” bill was passed and signed by the governor to continue regulating abortion rather that abolish the hellish act against God’s creation. What has been the reaction? Most of our politicians are celebrating a bill that will not go into effect until either another state wins a “heartbeat” bill case in a higher court or the Supreme Court reverses Roe v. Wade. Where this is a high hope, it is more likely a flawed hope.

For over a decade now our federal and state governments have reeducated the population on the definition of marriage. Another attack against God’s ordered world according to the authoritative Word of God that marriage is an institution between one man and one woman. Like abortion, the church has been silent for the most part.

Now, we are no longer on a slippery slope of moral decay and more on a freefall concerning the attempt by the secularist to redefine sexuality and gender. Where is the church on these matters? What will the church do?

Here is why the church is in need of prayer. So, the church should rise up in this day as the voice of objective truth that will honor God and bless the community.

The church must not forget that liberty is inseparable from God. There will never be true liberty so long as the church remains silent. For “where the Spirit of the Lord is, there is liberty. All of human flourishing is needing the church to do her duty. Rise up and demand your pastor preach the word of God and get fully behind the uncompromising pulpit of truth.

Paul Thompson is the preaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Eastside Baptist gathers at 204 Eastland Drive North in Twin Falls at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. on Sundays and 5:30 p.m. on Wednesdays. More information can be gathered at esbcTwinFalls.com.

