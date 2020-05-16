Faith Corner: Finding Jesus

I find it very interesting that people, even some pastors, redefine Jesus. In all reality, they are seeking a Jesus that goes along with their own ideology. They want to fashion a Jesus who is sensitive to their cause or some cultural norm. Once they have “found” the Jesus they want, they take that Jesus and make the Scriptures conform to what they want him to say. Unfortunately, this is more common than not.
For these people, it makes sense to have a “Jesus” that agrees with their cause or particular agenda, one that they can control, manipulate and promote. It is like a Build-a-Bear doll, where you choose the doll you want, name it Jesus and stuff and decorate it with your desires in mind. Not only is this sinful, but it is idolatrous and brings you no closer to God. If anything, it brings condemnation and judgment for worshiping a false god.
Beloved, Jesus has never been designed by man. He can’t be recreated to align with what we think He needs to be for us. From eternity past and for the present and eternity future, He has always been and will always be God. Jesus defines Jesus. The Word of God unequivocally tells us what we are to think about Him. It clearly defines Him without allowing for our personal preferences or opinions.
We see this in Hebrews 1:1–4: “God, after He spoke long ago to the fathers in the prophets in many portions and in many ways, in these last days has spoken to us in His Son, whom He appointed heir of all things, through whom also He made the world. And He is the radiance of His glory and the exact representation of His nature, and upholds all things by the word of His power. When He had made purification of sins, He sat down at the right hand of the Majesty on high.”
Did you catch that? Jesus is the exact representation of God. What the Bible declares about God and His attributes is also true of Jesus. This passage tells us that Jesus is Creator, and that He upholds all things, i.e. the universe, by the power of His word. It tells us that He and only He has atoned for your sins. Jesus left no doubt as to His identity when He declared in John 10:30, “I and the Father are one.” One in the Greek is “eis,” which means of the same essence; not two or more; they are one; they are equal, which is exactly what Hebrews 1 told us.
I hope my exhortation is clear: To know Jesus is to look at what God has revealed about Him in the Old and New Testament, in the Bible. Don’t infuse this world and its philosophies into what it says. Don’t take your own theology and push the text to say what you want it to say. Study His truth the way it was intended to be studied, as God speaking to us with clarity and purpose. Anything else is man-centered and will lead you to damnation.
Scripture clearly speaks of both the deity and humanity of Christ. The results are that He is fully divine and fully human. Jesus himself declares in John 14:6, “. . . I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.”
Beloved, seek the Jesus of the Bible, not based on your projected thoughts but on God’s revealed truth. May what He has revealed about Himself be the foundation of your salvation and hope. Only then will you truly find Jesus.
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds the people of Magic Valley Bible Church at 204 Main Ave. N. in downtown Twin Falls. For more information about the church, go to mvbibletf.org. To listen to or watch sermons online, go to youtube.com/user/MVBible.
