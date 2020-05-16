Faith Corner: Finding Jesus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I find it very interesting that people, even some pastors, redefine Jesus. In all reality, they are seeking a Jesus that goes along with their own ideology. They want to fashion a Jesus who is sensitive to their cause or some cultural norm. Once they have “found” the Jesus they want, they take that Jesus and make the Scriptures conform to what they want him to say. Unfortunately, this is more common than not.

For these people, it makes sense to have a “Jesus” that agrees with their cause or particular agenda, one that they can control, manipulate and promote. It is like a Build-a-Bear doll, where you choose the doll you want, name it Jesus and stuff and decorate it with your desires in mind. Not only is this sinful, but it is idolatrous and brings you no closer to God. If anything, it brings condemnation and judgment for worshiping a false god.

Beloved, Jesus has never been designed by man. He can’t be recreated to align with what we think He needs to be for us. From eternity past and for the present and eternity future, He has always been and will always be God. Jesus defines Jesus. The Word of God unequivocally tells us what we are to think about Him. It clearly defines Him without allowing for our personal preferences or opinions.