Faith Corner: Fear the Lord and serve Him

When I was a boy, we regularly gathered as a family to read the Bible and pray for missionaries. Somehow this treasured jewel was lost in my earlier adult life. Family worship is a serious, sober moment. One that I will not be able to turn the pages of time back and do over. However, I hope to order my days with the purpose of Joshua. It may seem [disagreeable] in the sight of some in our day to worship the LORD. It may seem old fashioned by some that families would function in such a manner. It does seem odd that in the evangelical family, so few churches structure themselves to achieve this once treasured alter at the home.

Over the past few years, Eastside Baptist Church has been striving to order our structure from the sufficiency of Scripture (the Bible) and not from humanistic philosophy. The family unit is a created institution of the LORD. The LORD longs for his people to order themselves after His word.

I would rather read my newspaper influenced by my reading my Bible instead of reading my Bible from the influence of reading the newspaper. One of those will influence the other.