Faith Corner: Fear the Lord and serve Him

When I was a boy, we regularly gathered as a family to read the Bible and pray for missionaries. Somehow this treasured jewel was lost in my earlier adult life. Family worship is a serious, sober moment. One that I will not be able to turn the pages of time back and do over. However, I hope to order my days with the purpose of Joshua. It may seem [disagreeable] in the sight of some in our day to worship the LORD. It may seem old fashioned by some that families would function in such a manner. It does seem odd that in the evangelical family, so few churches structure themselves to achieve this once treasured alter at the home.
Over the past few years, Eastside Baptist Church has been striving to order our structure from the sufficiency of Scripture (the Bible) and not from humanistic philosophy. The family unit is a created institution of the LORD. The LORD longs for his people to order themselves after His word.
I would rather read my newspaper influenced by my reading my Bible instead of reading my Bible from the influence of reading the newspaper. One of those will influence the other.
I want to help families reclaim this once sacred moment in their homes. I’m not meaning perfection in the order of what we call family worship but rather the hunger and thirst to raise a generation of God fearing worshipers of God under the influence of a humble parent desiring to live out his and her faith in front of these children God has blessed them with. Let me encourage and exhort you to gather your family together. I don’t offer these as one who has perfectly accomplished this sacred family moment. I offer it from the ashes of misery and failure, looking to Scripture to help me rise from the ashes and set my gaze upon this King of Glory.
A quick concluding examination from 1 Timothy 6 (emphasis mine):
“But flee from these things (this is specifically meaning to flee from ‘the love of money’, and yet means the many things Paul has warned Timothy about to not let the world stain him),you man of God (Take this as a serious call to all husbands and fathers to shepherd your families as a pastor would shepherd the LORD’s people), and pursue righteousness, godliness, faith, love, perseverance and gentleness. Fight the good fight of faith (Knowing that you are going to a fight helps you prepare for the fight. It will not and never will be easy to boldly claim that you are turning from the gods of this current age to worship the LORD.); take hold of the eternal life to which you were called (Man of God, stand in the gap for your family. Your wife wants to support you as you do this. Your children may resist, but they will rejoice)…” 1 Timothy 6:11-12 (NASB)
Contact me with your questions on how to begin a family worship time of your own.
