Faith Corner: Fear and a virus

Let me first define fear. Noted author and Biblical counselor David Powlison defines fear as the “prediction of the future that doesn’t take into account the sovereignty of a good God.” This is a great definition of human fear. Human fear can only see what it sees, which is really only what is just past its nose. It is consumed with today and has no hope of seeing what is in store for tomorrow. Yet the sovereign, omniscient and good God can see all of our todays and all our tomorrows. Nothing escapes His awareness, and nothing surprises Him. Proverbs 15:3 says, “The eyes of the LORD are in every place, watching the evil and the good.” Job 28:24 says, “For He looks to the ends of the earth and sees everything under the heavens.”

Beloved, that is a great comfort for our souls. This is the same God who constantly tells us that He will never leave nor forsake us. The psalmist says in Psalm 56:3–4, “When I am afraid, I will put my trust in You. In God, whose word I praise, in God I have put my trust; I shall not be afraid. What can mere man do to me?” And I add, what can a mere virus do to you? Sure, you might say, “It will kill you.” But death isn’t the end of life. It is only the beginning of either eternal hell or eternal life. The born-again Christian who has repented of their sins and put their faith in the salvation of the Lord Jesus Christ will live and die in His grace, that unmerited favor given to the undeserving. We can’t earn grace, but we sure can receive it. The only way to receive the grace of God is through the salvation of Jesus Christ. That’s it. No wonder King David had such confidence in the Lord when he wrote in Psalm 23:4, “Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I fear no evil, for You are with me; Your rod and Your staff, they comfort me.”