Faith Corner: Draw near to God

If this pandemic and the stay-at-home orders have taught us anything, it is that we are not in control. Someone else is dictating the navigation through these turbulent times. This truth should not surprise us. Though we like to think that we manage our little “kingdom,” we are never outside the sovereign control of God. He is the One who is ultimately in control of, yes, even our governor and our president. Though they do what they think is best, God is the only one who really rules with pure motives and righteous actions. No wonder He calls everybody to come to Him. This is part of the created order. You have been created with a knowledge of the existence of God, and the call for you is know Him and make Him known to others.
You know very well indeed that there is a God and that He is calling you to come to Him. The problem is, however, that some of you reading this today are resisting this call. You do all that you can to suppress this truth by filling your life with other things, by ignoring God’s truth and by running away from people who have received and believe in it. You do all that you can to suppress it because you are self-absorbed and want what you want, not what God wants.
But God’s heart and his reason for sending Jesus to die on the cross, rise again and ascend to heaven was to call you to come to Him, to draw near to Him. Hebrews 7:18–19 points this out: “For, on the one hand, there is a setting aside of a former commandment because of its weakness and uselessness (for the Law made nothing perfect), and on the other hand there is a bringing in of a better hope, through which we draw near to God.” The goal of the gospel of Jesus Christ is to bring sinful man—guilty, vile and helpless as he may be—into the presence of an infinitely righteous and holy God and into fellowship with Him. God’s ultimate desire for people is that they come to Him, and His ultimate desire for believers is that they continue to draw nearer to Him. The purpose of everything He does on behalf of men is that they might come into His presence. This brings Him the greatest glory.
Drawing near to God is the essence of Christianity, the Christian’s highest experience, and it should be his highest purpose. This was God’s design in sending Jesus to die and rise again—to provide unhindered access into His presence. Remember that the veil in the temple was ripped from top to bottom to show us that only God could do this and that there is no longer a barrier between God and man.
Sometimes we forget this. Some Christians seem to look at salvation through Jesus Christ only as a means to achieving personal gain and happiness. It is a way for them to fix their temporal problems. For others, Christianity is a way to overcome loneliness or to ease their anxiety or fears. Some look to Christianity to give them a better marriage or more secure finances or to help them raise better kids. Believing that they are saved and being fairly happy with their circumstances, they consider their lives fulfilled. But this misses the heart of Christianity. So many are looking for happiness and security, but Christ is looking for a relationship.
The truth is that these things can all be secondary benefits of being in Christ. They often do happen when we follow Christ and His Word. But the foremost desire of God through Christianity is to have a personal relationship with you. He does this is by taking a sinful person who is dirty, defiled and depraved and washing him with the blood of the Lord Jesus Christ. He makes him faultless by covering him with the righteousness of Christ so that he can stand before the throne of God and live with Him for eternity. This is what means to be a Christian—to receive His gift of salvation and then spend the rest of this life and all eternity with Him.
Christianity is entering into God’s presence, having access to God, knowing God and having a close relationship with Him. The God of the universe comes to live inside your soul. Christianity is not a ritual. Christianity is not rules. It is not a religion. Christianity is about a relationship between God’s heart and yours. It is the life of God in the soul of a man. The key to Christianity is a life that is drawn to God and continues to draw near to Him. The fullest expression of faith is to enter into the presence of God in His heavenly Holy of Holies and to fellowship with Him.
This is something Judaism couldn’t enable people to do. In his letter to the Ephesians, Paul gives the essence of the mature, spiritually fulfilled Christian life in Ephesians 3:17–19: “So that Christ may dwell in your hearts through faith; and that you, being rooted and grounded in love, may be able to comprehend with all the saints what is the breadth and length and height and depth, and to know the love of Christ which surpasses knowledge, that you may be filled up to all the fullness of God.” This is Christianity—“to know the fullness of God.” That is the fundamental goal of the gospel.
Judaism brought a man into the presence of God, but not in the purest and fullest sense. The veil was always there. Only in the New Covenant, only in Jesus Christ, is there unrestricted entrance to the Holy of Holies. Only by the blood of Jesus Christ, only by His priestly intercession at the right hand of God, based on His perfect sacrifice on Calvary, was access to God opened. These are the great recurring themes in the book of Hebrews. Aaron’s priests could never bring a person fully to God. There was always a barrier. The veil could not be removed because sin had not been fully done away with. But because the Messiah was a priest after the order of Melchizedek, He opened the way. He could remove the veil because He had atoned for sin. Scripture says that He actually bore our sin; the Levitical sacrifices only symbolically anticipated its cancellation. Now that sin had been permanently dealt with, the Levitical priesthood was no longer necessary, and God set it aside. You do not need a symbol when you have the real thing. Now that the perfect had come, the imperfect passed away.
These passages are to encourage the wavering Jews to break with the old system and come to Jesus Christ. For anyone who doesn’t know Jesus, they demonstrate why you need to come and draw near to Him. And for you who do know Christ, He is telling you to continue to develop your relationship with Him.
Beloved, today is the day to draw near to Him. The only way to do that is through repentance, or turning from your sin, and faith in Jesus Christ and all that He accomplished in His salvation for your soul. The only way is through Jesus. Jesus clearly said in John 14:6, “I am the way, and the truth, and the life; no one comes to the Father but through Me.” To draw near to God is go to Jesus and receive His grace and forgiveness; only then can Jesus bring you near to God. So beloved, draw near. Your only hope is in Jesus!
Dr. Bear Morton shepherds the people of Magic Valley Bible Church at 204 Main Ave. N. in downtown Twin Falls. For more information about the church, go to mvbibletf.org. To listen to or watch sermons online, go to youtube.com/user/MVBible.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!