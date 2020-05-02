Faith Corner: Draw near to God

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If this pandemic and the stay-at-home orders have taught us anything, it is that we are not in control. Someone else is dictating the navigation through these turbulent times. This truth should not surprise us. Though we like to think that we manage our little “kingdom,” we are never outside the sovereign control of God. He is the One who is ultimately in control of, yes, even our governor and our president. Though they do what they think is best, God is the only one who really rules with pure motives and righteous actions. No wonder He calls everybody to come to Him. This is part of the created order. You have been created with a knowledge of the existence of God, and the call for you is know Him and make Him known to others.

You know very well indeed that there is a God and that He is calling you to come to Him. The problem is, however, that some of you reading this today are resisting this call. You do all that you can to suppress this truth by filling your life with other things, by ignoring God’s truth and by running away from people who have received and believe in it. You do all that you can to suppress it because you are self-absorbed and want what you want, not what God wants.