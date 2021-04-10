Faith Corner: Devote yourselves to prayer

“Devote yourselves to prayer, keeping alert in it with an attitude of thanksgiving; praying at the same time for us as well, that God will open up to us a door for the word, so that we may speak forth the mystery of Christ, for which I have also been imprisoned; that I may make it clear in the way I ought to speak.” Col 4:2-4 (NASB)
I realize that many churches still have a scheduled Wednesday night prayer meeting or hold 24-hour prayer vigils, but generally speaking: What happened to prayer? Paul told the early church to devote themselves to it. Our Lord practiced this discipline. The pages of the Bible are filled with them. The book of Psalms is a collection of songs and prayers.
What has happened to the corporate prayer gathering?
It seems as though some have relegated prayer off to something that only old women do. Others treat prayer as a time to gather gossip and disperse the gathered information with little concern or even sincere prayer.
It is true that there are true prayer warriors who labor in this discipline. It is a blessed moment when two or three gather to seek the face of God. The truer picture of the church is that those who practice this discipline are fewer today than days past. As one generation dies off it is critical that another generation rise up. The strength of the church rises and falls by the pleasure of God, but be sure of this, no generation can expect a movement of God upon a family, a church, a community or a nation if God does not first raise up a generation of praying people. It seems as though some have treated prayer as something that is only for the really desperate people. I surely know that many prayers of my own have been offered in times of desperation, and it seems as though the church is weaker when we don’t remember how desperate we are. It seems as though some have seen prayer as something that is only for aunt Adelaide’s corn on her left foot, middle toe. Have you ever seen pictures of bad corn? Then you would know that we should pray for aunt Adelaide, but is this all the church of the Living God prays for anymore?
If your church still gathers for prayer meetings, then join them this week and seek the face of the Living God on behalf of your family, church, community and nation and upon all who are yet unconverted.
To the ends of the earth with the Gospel! Devote yourselves to prayer.
Paul Thompson is the preaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Eastside Baptist Church gathers every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. More information can be gathered at esbcTwinFalls.com.