Faith Corner: Delighting in God

By design, God has created humanity to delight.
A reading of the Bible will expose quickly that God made man with the desire to enjoy Him. The old catechisms ask the question; “What is the chief end of man?” and answer that soul searching question with, “The chief end of man is to glorify God and enjoy Him forever.”
This requires us to look closely at how we enjoy God. It is important to note that it is even expected that you would enjoy God and that to expect delight from any other source is idolatry.
What brings you delight?
It could be many things, couldn’t it? Many simple things like food, weather, location, or feelings cause enjoyment. It is by design that we express our delight with smiles, laughter, rejoicing or singing. Naturally, one would want to repeat the experiences that cause joy and avoid those that cause pain. When is the last time you thought, “I wish I could stump my toe on a chair leg?”
The Bible reveals that God wants His creation to enjoy Him. Not because He’s lonely. Not because He’s an egomaniac. The Bible reveals that God is “jealous.” Meaning, because He is God, the Almighty, the Most-High, there is no other, and when we give what is intended to be a delight in God to another, then we are putting our pleasure in something less than the greatest.
This is why God forbids idolatry; the worship of another is really a danger to us by expressing joy to a lesser.
Let’s be sure we understand that there is a difference in a temporal pleasure and an eternal bliss.
God gave us commandments to protect us from displeasure. It will seem offensive and off-putting to the one who doesn’t believe God wants the best for us, but the commandments in the Bible help us know how to live life abundantly. To ignore the commands of God and pursue delight in the forbidden creates heartache and pain.
Consider this illustration first. Gasoline, when used properly, is helpful to fuel a vehicle to get to work, visit loved ones, or travel the world. But when misused, it can burn and destroy.
Now think of it spiritually. The Bible states that God made humanity male and female; he declares them husband and wife; he designed them for marriage and procreation; he instructs them to chaste living before marriage and forbids them from relationships outside of that marriage. These are not commands to make them miserable; they are given that we might delight in Him to the fullest. This is how He designed us, and it is His pleasure to tell us how to be happy.
Joy in the Lord can be examined in many issues we face in this temporal life that fits us for eternal pleasure in Him through Christ Jesus, the messiah.
Isaiah 58 lays out an expression of this when the prophet reveals that God’s people want to delight in Him and even try to order their lives to do so. It highlights two great commandments, the first: to love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, with all your strength. And the second, to love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commands hang all of the Law of God. And the Law of God was given to us from God so we might know God and enjoy Him forever.
It would even be worth examining this in that God wants us to be a disciplined people in that we might also practice joy in Him by giving a full day for the express purpose of delighting in Him. This is what the early church desired to do by giving God the first day of the week as a day devoted to meditating upon the joy of God. Few people treat the first day of the week like this anymore. Sundays are more treated as the last day of the weekend rather than the first day of the week. God intends for His people to rest in Him in the temporal day just as He does in the eternal day, so much so that Christians even call Sunday the Lord’s Day.
Paul Thompson is the preaching pastor at Eastside Baptist Church in Twin Falls. Eastside Baptist gathers on Sundays at 10:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. at 204 Eastland Drive North. esbcTwinFalls.com
