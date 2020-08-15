Faith Corner: Delighting in God

Isaiah 58 lays out an expression of this when the prophet reveals that God’s people want to delight in Him and even try to order their lives to do so. It highlights two great commandments, the first: to love the Lord your God with all your heart, with all your soul, with all your mind, with all your strength. And the second, to love your neighbor as yourself. On these two commands hang all of the Law of God. And the Law of God was given to us from God so we might know God and enjoy Him forever.

It would even be worth examining this in that God wants us to be a disciplined people in that we might also practice joy in Him by giving a full day for the express purpose of delighting in Him. This is what the early church desired to do by giving God the first day of the week as a day devoted to meditating upon the joy of God. Few people treat the first day of the week like this anymore. Sundays are more treated as the last day of the weekend rather than the first day of the week. God intends for His people to rest in Him in the temporal day just as He does in the eternal day, so much so that Christians even call Sunday the Lord’s Day.