Faith Corner: Come and get me next

“Come and get me next!”

This is what every pastor in Canada and the USA should say this coming Lord’s Day as they unlock their church house, and every born-again believer should say the same while exchanging their pajamas for their Sunday best as they prepare to gather in person on the Lord’s Day.

I’m convinced we need to stop saying we are living in unprecedented times and should rather call the day unpredictable. I don’t know of many people who would have predicted the current condition of the church in North America. However, this condition would be more accurate and in accord with the normal Christian life around the world. The problem is that the God-hating world doesn’t understand that Romans 13 is not theirs to interpret according to their philosophy.

James Coates, pastor of GraceLife Church in Alberta, Canada, is behind bars because he and his church refused to comply with government mandates that unnecessarily restrict the gathered people of God. Seen by some as an act of civil disobedience, I call it humble obedience to the Almighty God who holds sovereign authority of the church.

The western church needs to be reminded of the days when the church was on the vanguard or at the tip of the spear of the great gospel advancing days of the last missionary expanse to the ends of the earth.