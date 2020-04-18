Faith Corner: A winding journey

While this pursuit led me towards egalitarianism (basically, the belief that people are all equally human, regardless of gender-identity), I also stumbled upon a whole body of biblical scholarship that poked huge holes in this idea that the Bible condemned homosexuality. I found that many people love Jesus, deeply revere the Bible and try to understand it as well as possible, and come to the conclusion that it has no clear qualms with homosexuality. (See Daniel A. Helminiak, David P. Gushee, or Peter Aelred’s work, to name a few.)

At about this point, I was meeting with a high schooler who was slowly coming out as gay and had been facing a lot of shame because of it. I was on a journey of coming to terms with my own understanding of human sexuality and spirituality, so I decided to just sit with him and listen well. I wanted to be a safe adult with which he could share openly and honestly, and those coffee meetings changed my life.

I wish I had learned earlier that there was a different way to honestly understand the Bible, a different way to walk with Jesus. I wish that I had been in a different place when I met John, where my support for him could have been more clear and vocal. But for many of us, this is a winding and gradual journey. We thank the Johns in our life for the way they opened our eyes as we advocate for future generations.

I share my story to say this: Walking with Jesus, loving the Bible, belonging to a faith community that fills your soul, all of these and loving your LGBTQ+ friends and family (or loving yourself) are not mutually exclusive activities. You can deeply love both. You can do so without having to say, “well I’m just going to ignore that part.” Trust me, because it was my studying the Bible that led me to loving my LGBTQ+ friends and accepting them fully.

Buddy Gharring is the pastor of the United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E., Twin Falls. Worship Service: 9:30 a.m. on Facebook Live and 11 a.m. YouTube upload. For more information, email buddy@twin.church or go to twin.church.

