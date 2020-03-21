Faith Corner: A movement of love

Love can sometimes (maybe often) come out sideways. A deep love for a person, group or idea held in an insecure way can express itself as anger, violence, defensiveness and a host of other destructive and disintegrative behaviors. And that can be difficult to deal with not only because those are painful or frustrating things to face, but because these sideways expressions of love can truly be damaging to other individuals and society as a whole. Offering the necessary empathy, compassion and generous curiosity to someone whose love seems to be coming out sideways can be quite difficult. But I’m convinced it’s worth it.

Some people assume I speak for an entire congregation, but Twin UMC, just like any other group of people, is filled with individuals who all have their own perspectives, values and beliefs. But if there is one thing I am convinced we share, it’s our aspiration to be known as a movement of Love. That sign you see most of the year says “Love Everybody, No Exceptions.” We really believe that. My hope is that we would become a people who listen curiously to those we disagree with, searching for that place where love is their true, underlying motivator. I think our world needs more of that right about now.

There’s this show on Amazon Prime, “Good Omens,” that is based on a novel by Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman. It chronicles the friendship between Crowley and Aziraphale, an angel and a demon, and in one scene we find them standing outside Jerusalem, watching the crucifixion of Jesus. Crowley, the demon, asks Aziraphale: “What was it that Jesus said that got everyone so upset?” “Be kind to each other,” Aziraphale replied, and Crowley responded with “Oh no… that’ll do it.” Loving the “wrong” people can be a divisive action, but that’s the sort of thing that I personally, and many, if not all, in our faith community, are willing to stand and take heat for all day long. But this idea that any of us would say hateful words of condemnation about anyone is almost laughably out of character. At least, I hope that it would be.

