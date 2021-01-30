Faith Corner: A catalog of abomination

For too long those lovers of sin have been asked by leaders of churches what it might take to get them to attend church.

First, this is wrong on every level. A loving God doesn’t look to those who hate Him to instruct Him on what He needs to do to appear loving to them. The proper way to read the Bible is to desire to know who God is, to understand Him, to see if there is any offensive way in us, and when we see that there is to turn from that offense and offensive way and believe the Gospel.

Not only have those leaders in churches been asking the wrong source what they should do or how they should conduct themselves; they have been leading many followers to be twice as fit for Hell as they are.

In this blessed, treasured, authoritative word of God, the Bible, we are given the greatest help to know who God is. He tells us Himself and He tells us how to best love our neighbors. One cannot claim to represent the God of Love by misrepresenting Him to those who are seeking for truth.

Some will claim at this point that it is unloving to say that God actually has a list of things He hates.