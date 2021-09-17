Design of Burley LDS temple announced

BURLEY — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released a rendering of the planned Burley temple.

The temple will be built on a 10.1-acre site at 40 S. 150 E.

Information on groundbreaking dates are not yet set.

The church announced the temple's location on June 23. Church President Russel M. Nelson announced a temple would be built in Burley during the church's General Conference on April 4.

The Burley temple will be the seventh in the state. The others are in Boise, Idaho Falls, Meridian, Rexburg and Twin Falls with the Pocatello temple soon to be dedicated.

Idaho is home to over 460,000 members of the church in around 1,200 congregations. Early church pioneers settled in Idaho in 1855. Several church presidents are natives of Idaho, including Presidents Harold B. Lee, Ezra Taft Benson and Howard W. Hunter.

Church members consider temples to be the house of the Lord and the most sacred worship places on earth.