Want to go?

An open house will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday with a reception attended by His Eminence, Metropolitan Joseph, Archbishop of New York and Metropolitan of All North America, followed by a service at 5 p.m.

A liturgy will be held 9 a.m. Sunday to ordain church member Steven Beck as a deacon, followed by a banquet at 1 p.m.

Beck's first liturgy will be at 9 a.m. Dec. 17.