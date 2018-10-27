TWIN FALLS — Clergy are invited to a one-day training presentation by the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the Oak Rooms at St. Luke’s Magic Valley. Lunch will be provided.
St. Luke’s Spiritual Care Services will host the event to prepare clergy to assist the veterans of their congregations and those at large in the community.
This will continue the presentation from August and complete the training. It will cover four topics:
- “Military Culture and Wounds of War”
- “Pastoral Care With Veterans and Their Families”
- “Mental Health Services and Referrals”
- “Building Community Partnerships”
Chaplain Cowden from the VA in Seattle will return to instruct. RSVP to the Spiritual Care Department at 208-814-0862.
