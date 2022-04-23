Church news:

Beloved Community and Holocaust Day of Remembrance

Beloved Community as a concept and framework for peaceable living has spanned the same century as the Holocaust. This Sunday, we will remember the victims of the Holocaust and reflect on the possibility of a world where deep and abiding peace is more than a dream. Our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny Peek, joins us in person from our sibling Unitarian Universalist congregation in Pocatello to share her reflection.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service April 24th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Those who wish to attend our service in person are allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service and maintain social distancing during the service.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0