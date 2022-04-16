Church news:

America’s constitutional commitment to religious pluralism

This Sunday is Easter Sunday! I’m sure for many in our community this upcoming holiday and the fun and meaningful traditions that surround it have been highly anticipated. According to the Pew Research Center’s Religious Landscape Study (2014), nearly 71% of Americans identify as being of Christian faith. Given the solid majority of Americans that identify as Christian, it might surprise some folks to learn that two other major religious holidays are also in full-swing this Easter weekend. Both Ramadan and Passover observances occur alongside Easter this year. This big holiday weekend gives us an excellent opportunity to reflect on America’s constitutional commitment to religious pluralism.

Join CSI political science professor Perri Gardner for a celebration and consideration of our first amendment right to freedom of religious exercise. “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof…”

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service April 10th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed [or none at all], immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible [in rear].

Those who wish to attend our service in person are allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service, and maintain social distancing during the service.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 AM at 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For further information please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit our website: http://magicvalleyUU.org

To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0