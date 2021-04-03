Church news:

Easter at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to join us for Easter Service with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday April 4th. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Because of Covid precautions, overflow seating will be available in the parish hall in viewing the live-stream service.
Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.
A no-host fellowship time will be available outside after the service, while a child-friendly activity takes place. Please bring your own coffee and/or snacks.
A live stream of the Sunday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls”. For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel several hours after the scheduled service.
There will be no worship service on Saturday, April 3rd.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is located at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online Service: “Easter”
In any of a million moments in our lives, we approach a tomb with a heavy stone rolled in front, filled with grief for the everyday losses of life. Ancient stories, even stories we thought we no longer needed, continue to have resonance for us today.
What do the stories of Passover and Easter have to say to us, now, today?
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online at 10:30 AM Mountain Time US and Canada.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.