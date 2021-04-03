Church news:

Easter at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to join us for Easter Service with Holy Communion at 10 a.m. Sunday April 4th. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service. Because of Covid precautions, overflow seating will be available in the parish hall in viewing the live-stream service.

Modifications have been put in place to assure the health of the congregation. Those attending are required to wear masks and use hand sanitizer as they enter the church, and they will be seated by ushers.

A no-host fellowship time will be available outside after the service, while a child-friendly activity takes place. Please bring your own coffee and/or snacks.

A live stream of the Sunday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at www.episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls”. For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel several hours after the scheduled service.

There will be no worship service on Saturday, April 3rd.