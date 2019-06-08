Prayers for All is today
TWIN FALLS — The second Saturday of the month is now the day for Prayers for All. The public is invited to celebrate at 10 a.m. Saturday at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Try something new by praying for everyone from different faith perspectives. The June event will feature study about Hinduism, mainstream Buddhism, Jainism, Sikhism, Taoism, Confucianism and Shinto.
Prayers from “Bhagavad Gita, the “Quran” “Baha’i Prayers” and Buddhist, Christian and Jewish scriptures will be read. Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints.
For more information, call 208-221-8621.
Unitarian Universalists contemplate the open heart
TWIN FALLS — According to Carlos Santana, “The most valuable possession you can own is an open heart.”
The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls for a talk by Collete Hoglund. She will explore what it means to have an open heart and how to keep it clear of misguidance.
Hoglund’s talk will incorporate concepts from the book, “The Untethered Soul.” Personal stories about hearts opening further due to experiences with pets and other animals will be shared.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Methodists observe Pentecost
HAGERMAN — United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries churches on Sunday will celebrate Pentecost. The day is remembered for the disciples receiving the Holy Spirit with a powerful wind and tongues of fire. With that special gift, the disciples were able to tell people from all over the world about Jesus in ways everyone could understand. The Bible reports that about 3,000 people were baptized that day, creating the first church. Church tradition invites Christians to wear red on Pentecost.
The Rev. Mike Hollomon will lead worship at Hagerman United Methodist Church at 9:30 a.m. and in Filer at 11:15 a.m. The Rev. Penny Hodges will share a Pentecost message at Wendell United Methodist church at 9:30 a.m. and in Jerome at 11:30 a.m. Betty Lou Wilson will lead worship at Buhl United Methodist Church at 11:30 am. The sermons will be based on Brian McLaren’s book “We Make the Road by Walking.” The community is invited to worship together in classic tradition with hymns, liturgy, prayer, scripture and the message.
For more information, call 208-329-0254 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
Ascension celebrates Pentecost
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Pentecost, the birthday of the church, at 9 a.m. Sunday. Gather at 371 Eastland Drive N. The congregation is invited to wear red clothing to mark the day. Child care for infants to five-year-olds will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will follow the service.
The conclusion of “Living the Questions,” an adult video and discussion program, will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday at the First Presbyterian Church, 209 Fifth Ave. N., Twin Falls.
Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday with a fee of $10 for participants. If you need a drum supplied, call 208-961-1349.
Bible Study is on summer break and will resume in the fall.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Hope Community Church holds Father’s Day barbecue
PAUL — Hope Community Church will host a free community Father’s Day barbecue from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 15 at the church, 25 N. Fourth St., Paul.
There will be lawn games, food and fun for everyone. For more information, call 208-438-5126.
Methodists host Vacation Bible School
RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Church will hold its Vacation Bible School from 9 to 11:30 a.m. June 15 to 21 at 605 H St., Rupert. This year’s theme is “To Mars and Beyond.”
Coordinators are John and Nanette Eilers invite children ages four through 11 to enjoy the week-long event of stories of the Bible with Jesus as the captain.
For more information, call 208-436-3354 from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Rupert pastor leaves
RUPERT — The Rev. David Malden, pastor of the Rupert United Methodist church, will leave for his new post in Oregon after his last worship service June 23.
Those people in the Mini-Cassia area who have been touched by Malden’s friendship are invited to attend the service at 11 a.m. that day and to remain for the reception to follow.
Magic Valley Ministries hosts fifth-Sunday worship
HAGERMAN — The United Methodist Church of Buhl, Filer, Wendell, Jerome and Hagerman will worship together at 10:30 a.m. June 30 at the Hagerman church, 270 W. Salmon St. The public is invited to attend.
The Rev. Penny Hodges will lead the worship team who will share the message “In the Beginning: Genesis in Scripture, Prayer and Song.”
A potluck lunch will be held after worship, with pulled-pork sandwiches provided. Visitors from other communities should bring side dishes or desserts.
For more information, call 208-329-0254 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
