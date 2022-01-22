Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Living In the Shadow of Death

Ever inspired by the 20th century christian theologian Howard Thurman in this moment of ongoing pandemic, Rev. Jenny Peek joins the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship with her reflection on life and hope in the midst of uncertainty and suffering.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service January 23rd.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected. Email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org

Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the community to celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday. Masks are required for worship, as congregational singing has resumed.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.

