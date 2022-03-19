Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Resolve Men’s Conference

Resolve Men’s Conference will be Saturday, April 30, at Watersprings, 4250 S. 25th E., Idaho Falls.

The conference is brought to you by TheREV, a premier Christian radio station serving Southeast Idaho and Western Wyoming. Our goal is to be a broadcasting conduit of positive change in our local communities by providing life-changing and family-friendly music.

Resolve Men’s Conference is an adrenaline-filled day for men of all ages who are committed to being real men, the way real men were designed to be. This is truly a conference experience like no other. We are resolved to be men of dignity, integrity and fidelity.

Come and resolve yourself to a day of great friends, food and fun with our four speakers: talk show host Ryan Ries, comedian Michael, Jr., U.S. Marine and pastor Tony Clark, and author and U.S Ranger (ret). Lt. Col. Dave Grossman! The cost is $89.

Get your tickets and find out more information at resolvemen.com

Lessons from ‘Star Trek’

“Star Trek” is not just a science fiction TV show, it is a cultural phenomenon that has caused great change in the world through the use of its storytelling. Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Board Member at Large John “Ike” Eickley wants to share not just their joy for “Star Trek,” but the lessons it has taught them and how it really is just humanism with messages greater than one’s self.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location, 160 Ninth Ave. E., as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service March 20th.”

A limited number of people who wish to attend our service in person is allowed as long as they are fully vaccinated, wear a mask during the service and maintain social distancing during the service.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904. When calling please state your name in order to be connected or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

