Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘A playful Sunday’
Play is the worship theme for the month of June for Unitarian Universalists. Author Diane Ackerman writes “In rare moments of deep play, we can lay aside our sense of self, shed time’s continuum, ignore pain, and sit quietly in the absolute present, watching the world’s ordinary miracles. No mind or heart hobbles. No analyzing or explaining. No questing for logic. No promises. No goals. No relationships. No worry. One is completely open to whatever drama may unfold.”
Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at our physical location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls for a service of “play.” Please bring one of your favorite jokes to share. Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available. For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org
Episcopal Worship; Ascension Reads
Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services. Ascension Reads, an adult formation class, will meet at 4 p.m. Sunday via Zoom. In this last of a three part exploration of the Desert Mothers and Fathers, Fr. Rob Schoeck will lead a discussion on “Crossing the Desert,” by Robert Wicks. Participation in the prior discussions is not necessary. Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings. The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
To submit an item, email it in plain text to frontdoor@magicvalley.com.