Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘A playful Sunday’

Play is the worship theme for the month of June for Unitarian Universalists. Author Diane Ackerman writes “In rare moments of deep play, we can lay aside our sense of self, shed time’s continuum, ignore pain, and sit quietly in the absolute present, watching the world’s ordinary miracles. No mind or heart hobbles. No analyzing or explaining. No questing for logic. No promises. No goals. No relationships. No worry. One is completely open to whatever drama may unfold.”

Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at our physical location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls for a service of “play.” Please bring one of your favorite jokes to share. Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.