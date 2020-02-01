Holliser Presbyterian Church holds annual meeting
The annual congregational meeting of the Hollister Presbyterian Church will be Sunday following the 11 a.m. worship service. There will also be a potluck dinner following the service. Visitors are welcome and invited to attend.
The church is at 2461 Central Ave. in Hollister. For more information, contact Linda at 208-733-9183.
‘This Little Light of Mine’
As we enter into Black History Month, Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Intern Minister Mary Beth Bolin will draw our attention to the grassroots movement within our Unitarian Universalist faith to accept an eighth principle, drafted and promoted by members of Black Lives of UU:
“We covenant to affirm and promote: journeying toward spiritual wholeness by working to build a diverse multicultural beloved community by our actions that dismantle racism and other oppression in ourselves and our institutions.”
In this service, Mary Beth will share what the eighth principle means to her, and the way it has illumined her personal calling to speak up for racial justice and specifically for reparations both in our UU faith and our nation at large.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who may need it.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
We will have a potluck meal after our service.
For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
Souper Bowl Sunday Ingathering at Ascension
On Sunday, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will participate in Souper Bowl Sunday, a 30-year-old national youth movement to collect food, raise money and volunteer to work in charities that provide shelter, food and compassion to those in need. Cash donations collected on Sunday will fund the Neighbors in Need food pantry at the church. Throughout February, non-perishable food items and cash donations will be gathered to stock the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry. A list of foods used in NiN food boxes is available at the display in the gathering area of the church. For more information about Souper Bowl Sunday, go to souperbowl.org.
On Sunday, Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. with healing prayer offered during the service. Child care is available from 8:45 through the completion of the service. A fellowship coffee hour will follow worship, as well as Family Sunday School, with activities concerning “Lent” which begins Feb. 26.
From 4 to 5:30 p.m. Sunday, the “Dialogues on Race” ecumenical educational series continues at Ascension. Prior attendance is not required.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208-733-1248.
