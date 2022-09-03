Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Water Ceremony

Our water ceremony marks the unofficial beginning of our church year as we come together after a summer of travels and time away from our community. Members, friends and visitors are asked to bring a small amount of water representing a place special to them or something they have done this year.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service September 4th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Episcopal Worship in Twin Falls

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community for Sunday worship of Holy Communion celebrated by the Reverend Fred Elwood. The service will begin at 9 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 21th. Childcare may be available; children are also welcome in the sanctuary for worship. A fellowship pot-luck will follow the service.

School supplies donated during August will be blessed at the service and distributed to the Twin Falls School District.

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.

Rupert United Methodist Church fall programs

The fall programs at Rupert United Methodist Church will begin Sept. 11, with the welcoming of the Rupert United Methodist Church new pastor, Reverend Brenda Sene and her husband, Dennis King. Sunday School for all ages begins at 9:30 a.m. Worship Service at 11:00 a.m., followed by fellowship time in the Fellowship Hall.

This Sunday will also be the saying of goodbye and transferring of the pastoral care from Reverend Dave Horning to Reverend Brenda Sene.

Worship service can also be seen at YouTube.com/RUMC83350. There will be no church service Sept. 6 as the Congregation members will be attending Sawtooth Family Church Camp.

All are welcome to attend. Come see what we have to offer. For further information, call the church office at 208-436-3354.