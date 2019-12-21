Christmas Eve service to feature Strings Attached
Crossroads United Methodist Church will hold a special Christmas Eve service at 4 p.m. Tuesday with music by Strings Attached.
The church is at 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Indoor labyrinth walk and Christmas at Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension invites the community to experience a sacred walk on its indoor labyrinth Saturday in the parish hall. The blessing of the labyrinth and a candlelight walk will begin at 5 p.m. The labyrinth will also be open following the worship service on Sunday morning until noon.
Sunday morning, the service of Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Nursery care for children 5 years and under is available beginning at 8:45 a.m.. A fellowship coffee hour will be held after the service.
On Christmas Eve, a worship service designed for families with children will begin at 5 p.m. and will include carols, the Christmas story and Holy Communion.
At 7 p.m. a candlelight service of Holy Communion will begin with a musical prelude of Christmas carols, sung both by the choir and by the congregation. Come join us! All are welcome.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or call 208- 733-1248.
Hollister Presbyterian Church celebrates Christmas
The Hollister Presbyterian Church will present its annual Christmas program at the 11 a.m. worship service Sunday. Following the service, there will be a chill and oyster stew potluck lunch. Christmas Eve service will be held Tuesday at 7p.m. Pie and coffee will be served following the service. Visitors are welcome and invited to attend. The church is at 2461 Central Ave., Hollister. For more information contact Linda at 208-733-9183.
You have free articles remaining.
Methodists hold special services in Hagerman, Jerome, Wendell, Filer and Buhl
The United Methodist Magic Valley Ministries churches invite the members of the community to join for Christmas Eve candlelight worship and a traditional Christmas Eve church celebration featuring the story of Jesus birth, Christmas carols, a short message and candle lighting.
All services will be held on Tuesday. Pastor Penny Hodges will lead worship at Hagerman United Methodist Church at 3 p.m., Jerome United Methodist Church at 5 p.m., and Wendell United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. Rev. Mike Hollomon will celebrate worship at Filer United Methodist Church at 5 p.m., Buhl United Methodist Church at 6:30 p.m. A short outdoor service with a reading of the story of Jesus birth, singing carols, and candlelight will be held outdoors at Filer United Methodist Church at 8:30 p.m.
‘Welcoming the Spirit of Hope in this House’
How is it that the birth of a child inspires millions around the world for thousands of years? Join us for our visiting minister, Rev. Jenny’s reflection on the message of hope embodied in new human form.
Please remember to continue to bring in warm clothing to be distributed to those who my need it.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. East in Twin Falls.
For more information, please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.