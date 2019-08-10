Ascension hosts Blessing of the Backpacks
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate and bless the beginning of a new school year at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. All students — preschool to college and beyond — are invited to bring their backpacks, lunch boxes or notebooks for a blessing. Teachers and school administrators are invited to bring their lesson plans or calendars for a blessing as well.
Nursery care for children 5 and younger will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
Djembe Drumming with Robby Fox will meet from 6:45 to 7:45 p.m. Monday. The fee is $10. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
All are welcome for worship, study or fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Unitarian Universalists ponder “Remember Me — My Own Self”
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. The speaker will be Cynthia Hindes — also known as Cynthia Chalmars, LeFaye, the Pink Witch.
Hindes will share “Remember me — My Own Self,” a poem she channeled on Memorial Day after the death of her husband, Jon, on April 10 after 25 years in a care facility.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Rupert Methodists hold ice cream social
RUPERT — The Rupert United Methodist Church will host its annual ice cream social at 5 p.m. Aug. 25 at the church’s fellowship hall, 605 H St. The community is welcome.
There will be home-made ice cream, cakes and visiting — meeting friends and making new ones. Entertainment will be provided by David Bowman at the piano.
For more information, call 208-436-3354.
