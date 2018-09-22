Kimberly Methodists host rummage sale
KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church will host its annual fall rummage sale from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the church, 131 Syringa Ave., Kimberly. The community is invited.
Twin Falls Methodists hold church-family meeting
TWIN FALLS — Worship will begin at 9:30 a.m. Sunday at the Twin Falls United Methodist Church, 360 Shoshone St. E., followed by a church-family meeting at 11:00 a.m. in the Friendship Room and a potluck at noon in the Fellowship Hall. Members of all other groups who use the church building are invited.
For more information, call 208-733-5782 or email tffumc@gmail.com.
Magic Valley Ministries gather for fifth-Sunday worship
JEROME — The United Methodist Churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Wendell and Jerome share ministry in rural Magic Valley. They gather together for worship four times a year, whenever there is a fifth Sunday in a month.
The next gathering will be at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 30 at the Jerome United Methodist Church, 211 S. Buchanan St., Jerome. Rev. Mike Hollomon will preach, and Pastor Penny Hodges will assist in leading worship. Anyone interested in experiencing traditional United Methodist worship in a relaxed style is welcome to attend.
A potato bar lunch will follow worship. The Jerome church will provide potatoes and toppings; members and friends from other churches are asked to bring a side dish or a dessert to share.
For more information, call 208-329-0254 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
Christian education at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. The Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck will preside. Childcare for children seven and younger will be provided from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.
Sunday School will meet at 10:15, continuing “Building Faith Brick by Brick” with Legos to involve children in Bible stories. Ascension Café, the adult class, will also meet then to discuss “Sacred Journeys, Sacred Stories: Holy Land Presentations,” “The Tudors” and fellowship mission and outreach.
Sunday Afternoon Religious Study will meet from 4 to 5 p.m. to continue the “Living the Questions” curriculum. Find rejuvenation in discussing “A New Kind of Christianity” by Brian D. McLaren on Sunday. The book is available online. All members of the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Our Savior Lutheran Church and The First Presbyterian Church are invited, plus the community, to explore this curriculum program together.
Knit Us Together, the handwork group, meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays.
Bible Study is held from 11 a.m. to noon on Thursdays — a weekly lectionary exploring more deeply the sacred readings for the upcoming Sunday.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church, which is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
