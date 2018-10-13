Burley Methodists host Harvest Bazaar
BURLEY — The United Methodist Church will hold its annual Harvest Bazaar and Pork Loin Dinner from 5 to 7 p.m. Oct. 20 at the church, 450 E. 27th St., Burley. Doors will open at 4:30 p.m. All the trimmings and a dessert extravaganza will be included. Costs are $7 for adults, $4 for children 4 to 12, with children younger than 3 admitted free.
Game night at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — Ascension Episcopal Church will hold its monthly game night from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. Card and board games for all ages will be provided. All are welcome to participate.
Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m., with the Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck presiding. Child care for children 5 and younger will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after the service.
Refreshments and Christian Education for children and adults will be from 10:15 to 11 a.m. Sunday. Ascension Café, the adult class, will begin a three-part series, “Holy Conversations: Profiles of Discipleship,” and will meet in the parish hall. Sunday School will meet in the Youth Room, continuing “Building Faith Brick by Brick,” using Legos to involve children in Bible stories.
Sunday Afternoon Religious Study will meet from 4 to 5:30 p.m. in the parish hall, continuing the “Living the Questions” curriculum. The public is welcome to join this interdenominational video/group discussion about underlying beliefs in the Christian faith.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to ascension.episcopalidaho.org.
Unitarian Universalists consider racism
TWIN FALLS — Unitarian Universalist beliefs are diverse and inclusive. We have no shared creed but do have a shared covenant of seven principles that support our free and responsible search for truth and meaning. Our liberal traditions have led us to embrace diverse teachings from eastern and western religions and philosophies. More recently, a movement has begun to explore the need for an eighth principle.
Our first principle is to respect the inherent worth and dignity of every human. However, the eighth principle came from a feeling among our members that we need something to renew our commitment to fighting racism, to hold ourselves accountable and to fulfill the potential of our existing principles. Don Morishita will speak on the topic of racism in today’s world and what we can do about it at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Vendor Blender and Event Center, 588 Addison Ave. W. near County West, Twin Falls.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys. Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible. Parking is in the rear of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.