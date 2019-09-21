Unitarian Universalists side with Greta
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. Its visiting minister, the Rev. Jenny Peek, will offer her message on the youth-led movement for transformative climate laws.
Climate activist Greta Thunberg, a 16-year-old from Sweden, urges us to start living as though our house is on fire because indeed, it is.
The earth is our home and is in a catastrophic crisis. Hope no longer is merely a state of mind — it is action. Action of the people — for our youth and future generations.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Downey returns
DECLO — Kyle Downey has returned home from serving a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Arizona Tucson Mission. He will speak at 10:30 a.m. Sunday in the Declo Second Ward, 213 W. Main St., Declo.
Drumming and knitting at Ascension
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes all in the community to worship at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls.
Nursery care for children younger than 5 years will be available from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship, light refreshments and adult Christian formation will be offered following the service.
Ascension Studies will continue at 4 p.m. Sunday with the six-week study of the apostle Paul’s second and third missionary journeys.
Djembe Drumming — simple drumming in community — will take place from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. There is no cost for this class. If you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
The Knit-Us-Together handwork group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays to create prayer shawls, baby hats and blankets and hats for seamen, as well as to work on personal projects. Anyone interested in handwork is invited to attend.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Magic Valley Ministries holds service in Wendell
WENDELL — Methodists from several Magic Valley communities will gather for worship at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 29 at the Wendell United Methodist Church, 175 E. Main St. Worship will be led by the Rev. Mike Hollomon. Carla Anderson, the Sage District lay leader, will share a message.
A potluck lunch will take place after the service. Wendell Methodists will provide chicken and dessert. Members and friends are asked to bring a salad or side dish to share.
The United Methodist Churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Wendell and Jerome share ministry and mission in rural Magic Valley. They gather for worship four times each year whenever there is a fifth Sunday in a month.
