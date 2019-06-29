Ascension Episcopal events
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with the Rev. Rob Schoeck presiding.
Childcare for infants to five-year-olds will be from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. Fellowship coffee and refreshments will be available after the service.
The church office will be closed on Thursday for Independence Day. It will reopen on July 8.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Latter-day Saints celebrate 100 years in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is celebrating its 100th anniversary of organizing in Twin Falls with a musical production, “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection.” This high-quality production includes a live orchestra, talented actors and singers and wonderful stage sets.
The uplifting event is free for everyone. Performances will be from 7 to 9 p.m. July 25 to 27 and 2 to 4 p.m. July 27 at Roper Auditorium, 1615 Filer Ave. E., Twin Falls.
As a sacred musical drama depicting events surrounding the Savior’s life, the production is foremost a testimony of Christ and his divine mission as the redeemer of the world.
The first act, about his birth, depicts the events leading up to the Nativity including the stories of Zacharias and Elisabeth, Mary and Joseph and the shepherds of Bethlehem.
The second act, about his resurrection, begins with Christ’s burial and recounts the visitations of the resurrected Savior to Cleopas and the disciple on the road to Emmaus, to Mary Magdalene at the garden tomb and to the Apostles in the upper room and by the Sea of Galilee.
The production closes with the Savior’s charge to take the gospel to all the world and the joyous anticipation of his millennial return.
To buy tickets, go to twinfallspageant.org.
Unitarian Universalists study the way of peace
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls, to learn about the contributions made to our society by Mildred Norman, Peace Pilgrim.
Anne Martin will explore how Peace Pilgrim — born Mildred Lisette Norman, an American non-denominational spiritual teacher, mystic, pacifist, vegetarian activist and peace activist — shared the lessons she learned on her remarkable journeys for peace.
Peace Pilgrim discovered her life’s calling would be to work for peace: peace among nations, peace among groups, peace among individuals and peace within ourselves.
Peace Pilgrim felt very strongly that if enough people attained inner peace, we would learn to work together for the benefit of all, and war and the suffering it brings would become impossible. Her message was simple and profound: Overcome evil with good, falsehood with truth, and hatred with love.
Peace Pilgrim carried that message — from 1953 until her death in 1981 at the age of 73 — to thousands of people in all 50 states, every province in Canada and even into Mexico. She journeyed on foot for over 25,000 miles, wearing only the clothes on her back. Her only possessions were a few things she carried in her pockets.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.