Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

What this country means to me
America means many things to many people, from the 10th-generation descendants of Pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock, to the 100th-plus generation descendants of the Lakota, Iroquois, Abenaki and Mohegan peoples who inhabited this continent before Europeans arrived, to the newly arrived immigrants from war-ravaged Syria, to the day-labor construction workers waiting for jobs on the street corners, to the computer programmer working at home for a Silicon Valley mega-corporation.
It would be remarkable if each of these answered the question the same way. “What this country means to me” is the subject of the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s service this coming Sunday. Congregation members and guests will be invited to discuss and share with others their thoughts about our country on the day we celebrate our independence from England. Sharing these insights with one another helps each of us, variously, to be at peace with ourselves, understand one another better, and make decisions that will enhance our journey to becoming the selves we hope to become.
Our service will be both in person at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuc83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service July 4th.”
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
Episcopal worship
Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
