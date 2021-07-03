Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

What this country means to me

America means many things to many people, from the 10th-generation descendants of Pilgrims who landed at Plymouth Rock, to the 100th-plus generation descendants of the Lakota, Iroquois, Abenaki and Mohegan peoples who inhabited this continent before Europeans arrived, to the newly arrived immigrants from war-ravaged Syria, to the day-labor construction workers waiting for jobs on the street corners, to the computer programmer working at home for a Silicon Valley mega-corporation.

It would be remarkable if each of these answered the question the same way. “What this country means to me” is the subject of the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s service this coming Sunday. Congregation members and guests will be invited to discuss and share with others their thoughts about our country on the day we celebrate our independence from England. Sharing these insights with one another helps each of us, variously, to be at peace with ourselves, understand one another better, and make decisions that will enhance our journey to becoming the selves we hope to become.

