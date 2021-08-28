Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

What are we doing now to maintain a livable future for our children and grandchildren? In our service next Sunday at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Anne Martin will explore what changes need to be made in our way of doing things and what some communities are already doing to mitigate the worst effects of climate change to insure the survival of our civilization.

Our service will be both in person at our location, 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls, as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service August 29th.”

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.

