Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Bishop Thom visits Ascension
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes the Right Reverend Brian Thom, bishop of the Diocese of Idaho, for his annual visitation at worship services this weekend, at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. All are invited to come welcome the bishop. This will be his final visit as the 13th bishop of Idaho.
The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
At the Sunday morning service, masks are recommended. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
During August, Ascension has been promoting donations of school supplies for students in the Twin Falls School District. A drop-off location is in the gathering area of the church. This in-gathering will conclude this week.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
Changes in how we do things
Extreme heat, massive wildfires, gray, smoky skies, endangered water supplies throughout the West hurricanes and devastating floods in the east — climate change is here now.
What are we doing now to maintain a livable future for our children and grandchildren? In our service next Sunday at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship Anne Martin will explore what changes need to be made in our way of doing things and what some communities are already doing to mitigate the worst effects of climate change to insure the survival of our civilization.
Our service will be both in person at our location, 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls, as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for Zoom sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service August 29th.”
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
