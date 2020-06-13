Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Online Service: ‘Pride — what it means to us’

June is Pride Month, which is a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community and their achievements.

Events are held across the country, but due to the coronavirus the celebrations will be different this year.

Unitarian Universalists and the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship has been a strong supporter of the LGBTQ community and of the events celebrating Pride month.

Please join us as we recognize and celebrate Pride month with reflections of the history, what it is and what Pride means to members of our fellowship.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

