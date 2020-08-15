Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘How to Dismantle an Empire and What Happens When We Become the Romans’
We live in a time of empire. The Unitarian-Universalist faith is based on the Judaeo-Christian tradition, a narrative that is rooted deeply in the struggle against empire. Jesus was a protester, a counter-cultural force that spoke to the disinherited.
His apostle, Paul, took up the charge and planted the seeds of a movement to rebel against an empire. And then that faith — then called Christianity — became the empire. So too happened on our shores: a fledgling revolution created a country that would herald the American empire. In our daily routine, how do we embrace the empire with its convenience, its charity, and our patient consent?
Have we lost The Way? What’s our responsibility to overcome our own convenience for the sake of empowering others? For shirking off charity in the name of transformational change? How can we turn an age of empire into a time of rebellion?
Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to listen to and discuss this topic.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
For instructions on how to enter the online service, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and say you would like to join the service.
Burley’s First Presbyterian Church joins National Back to Church Sunday
National Back to Church Sunday is the national movement of churches reaching out to their communities for Christ — because the need for true biblical community has never been greater.
Join the First Presbyterian Church, 2100 Burton Ave., Burley, in worshiping at 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
