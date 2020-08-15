Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

‘How to Dismantle an Empire and What Happens When We Become the Romans’

We live in a time of empire. The Unitarian-Universalist faith is based on the Judaeo-Christian tradition, a narrative that is rooted deeply in the struggle against empire. Jesus was a protester, a counter-cultural force that spoke to the disinherited.

His apostle, Paul, took up the charge and planted the seeds of a movement to rebel against an empire. And then that faith — then called Christianity — became the empire. So too happened on our shores: a fledgling revolution created a country that would herald the American empire. In our daily routine, how do we embrace the empire with its convenience, its charity, and our patient consent?

Have we lost The Way? What’s our responsibility to overcome our own convenience for the sake of empowering others? For shirking off charity in the name of transformational change? How can we turn an age of empire into a time of rebellion?

Join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday to listen to and discuss this topic.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.