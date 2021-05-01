Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Who lives, who dies, who tells our story?’

May 12 is the anniversary of the Unitarian Universalist Association, a religious movement with centuries of history yet also only 60 years old.

What stories are we telling about ourselves as Unitarian Universalists, as a religious movement? And how can we re-story ourselves to meet the challenges of today’s world?

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online this Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

Episcopal worship

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to worship with us on at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.