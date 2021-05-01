Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘Who lives, who dies, who tells our story?’
May 12 is the anniversary of the Unitarian Universalist Association, a religious movement with centuries of history yet also only 60 years old.
What stories are we telling about ourselves as Unitarian Universalists, as a religious movement? And how can we re-story ourselves to meet the challenges of today’s world?
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship online this Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.
Episcopal worship
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to worship with us on at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.
A live stream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.