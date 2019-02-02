Prayers for All is today
TWIN FALLS — The first Saturday of the month means Prayers for All is here. The public is invited to the event at 10 a.m. Saturday at Max Newlin’s home, 328 Seventh Ave. E. Sponsored by the Baha’i Faith of Twin Falls, this month’s theme will be “Communion With God.”
Celebrate the day by praying for everyone from different faith perspectives. Prayers from “Bhagavad Gita,” Buddhist, Christian and Jewish scriptures, the “Quran” and “Baha’i Prayers” will be read. Discussion will follow without proselytizing and with respect for all viewpoints.
For more information, call Newlin at 208-221-8621.
Ascension holds Souper Bowl Sunday in-gathering
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will participate in Souper Bowl Sunday, a 29-year-old national youth movement to collect food, raise money and volunteer to work in charities which provide food, shelter and compassion to those in need. Throughout February, non-perishable food items and cash donations will be gathered to stock the Neighbors in Need Food Pantry. A list of foods used in food boxes is available at the display in the gathering area of the church. For more information, go to souperbowl.org.
Holy Communion will be celebrated at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N., with healing prayer offered during the service. Child care will be available at 8:45. A fellowship coffee hour will follow worship.
Sunday afternoon religious study, “Living the Questions,” will not meet this week.
The knitting group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Bible study is held from 11 to noon Thursdays.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Kimberly Methodists host youth events
KIMBERLY — Crossroads United Methodist Church will hold baptism and confirmation at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the church, 131 Syringa Ave. Everyone is invited to help celebrate the youth events.
For more information, call 208-423-4311.
Unitarian Universalists hear about Habitat for Humanity
TWIN FALLS — Linda Fleming, executive director of Habitat for Humanity of the Magic Valley, will speak at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls.
Fleming will share the group’s history, talk about benefits the program provides to Magic Valley residents and offer information on what people can do to help the organization better serve the Magic Valley.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote: the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The center is handicapped-accessible.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-734-9161 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
The Church Craft Bazaar will be next weekend
TWIN FALLS — Admission is free at the third annual Church Craft Bazaar from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Feb. 9 at 1708 Heyburn Ave. E., Twin Falls. Vendors coming just in time for Valentine’s Day include: the ring lady, Scentsy, Usbourne Books, Pink Zebra, Lularoe Clothing, Doterra, gift baskets for all occasions, confections, homemade rustic furniture, homemade clothing, crochet items, cosmetics, nail products and much more.
The women’s ministry will serve lunch to raise funds for local nonprofit organizations. The menu includes wraps and salads as well as fun sweet treats. Lê Brigê Catering will be there with gourmet caramel apples and chocolate-covered strawberries for Valentine’s Day.
