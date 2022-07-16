Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

A Discussion Service

We welcome back the Summer Salon, a casual discussion on selected readings and how they affect our lives.

Unitarian Universalist Salons are a happy blend of worship gatherings and religious exploration sessions. Our topic will be sermon given by the Reverend Monica Dobbins given weeks ago titled “What is an Unitarian Universalist?”

This video has been a topic of discussion within our shared community and there has been a desire to have it as a topic for a discussion group.

We will watch the video during our service then discuss. We ask you to bring your thinking cap ready for an insightful discussion.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls and on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign-in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service July 17th.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Reading/Book Ingathering at Ascension

During July, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will be gathering slightly used or new books to be given away to elementary school students in the Twin Falls School District. Board books, picture books, and chapter books are all appreciated to help students gain the joy of reading. Wagons for collecting the books are located in the gathering area of the church.

The community is invited for Sunday worship at 9 a.m. A fellowship reception will take place after the service. Childcare may be available. Children are also welcome in the sanctuary for worship.

The service will be online as well as in person. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.