Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship; Ascension Reads
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, invites the community to worship with us on at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. Child care will not be available; children are welcome at the worship service.
Ascension Reads, an adult formation class, will meet on Sunday at 4 pm via Zoom. In this second of a three part exploration of the wisdom of the wilderness, Fr. Rob Schoeck will lead a discussion about “Way of the Heart” by Henri Nouwen, Other online worship and fellowship opportunities are available; see the church website for more information. Please contact the church office for links to the Zoom meetings.
A livestream of the Saturday service will be available beginning 15 minutes before the scheduled time. Click on the link online at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel and search for “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” For later viewing, the recorded service will be available on the YouTube channel about 12 hours after the scheduled service.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online service: ‘All of us have stories’
All of us have stories we tell ourselves about who we are. Sometimes those stories are ones that have been imposed on us, by parents, friends, or just by circumstances. Sometimes they are just a collection of things we have come to believe about ourselves. Those stories may not reflect what we would like to be, and they may not be even true in the eyes of others. Oftentimes of course they are at least partially true, but that doesn’t make them any less irksome to live with, or to try to live up to. Sometimes we are not even aware that they are only stories, and that we have the power to change them. The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s small group discussions this coming Sunday will offer members the opportunity to share what their individual stories are, and to reflect on how they might change them if they find them chafing like an ill-fitted shoe.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please join us online this Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.
For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.