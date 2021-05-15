Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship; Ascension Reads

Online service: ‘All of us have stories’

All of us have stories we tell ourselves about who we are. Sometimes those stories are ones that have been imposed on us, by parents, friends, or just by circumstances. Sometimes they are just a collection of things we have come to believe about ourselves. Those stories may not reflect what we would like to be, and they may not be even true in the eyes of others. Oftentimes of course they are at least partially true, but that doesn’t make them any less irksome to live with, or to try to live up to. Sometimes we are not even aware that they are only stories, and that we have the power to change them. The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship’s small group discussions this coming Sunday will offer members the opportunity to share what their individual stories are, and to reflect on how they might change them if they find them chafing like an ill-fitted shoe.