Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘On birthing and nurturing’

On Sunday, in honor of Mother’s Day, Rev. Mary Beth Bolin will lead the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship in reflecting on birthing and nurturing... not only in the biological, physical sense, but in all the ways we give birth to, and nurture new possibility throughout our lives. What can childbirth and motherhood teach us about how change is born in this world?

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us online this Sunday beginning at 10:30 a.m.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

