First Presbyterian Church of Twin Falls

209 Fifth Ave., Twin Falls

Pastor: Don Hammond

Worship Time – 10 a.m.

Adult Bible Study – 8:30 a.m.

April 30 Informal “Fifth Sunday Service” in Fellowship Hall, downstairs in Church. Discussion on Pastoral Nominating Search Committee followed by future visioning for the congregation.

May 7 Sermon Title: “The Good Extremist” 1Peter 2:1-5 and Acts 11:1-18

Everyone is Welcome!

Community Outreach – We love our community!

Blessing Box – Food for the needy, take some food or be a blessing to someone else and leave some. Box located outside church entrance on 5th Ave, always available.

Sandwich Saturday – Free bag lunch April 29 at 11 a.m., next event May 13 to be held outside church entrance.

Resistance, Risk, Loss of Reason and Beyond

Long-time activist and spiritual seeker Bill Chisholm will share some of the insights from years of resistance on social and environmental issues, which includes sitting through endless public hearings where there were very little listening, arrests and court appearances for direct action, including jail time. He will also share some of what he learned over some 16 runs for public office.

But these are different times, laws have changed, there is more fear and hate being spewed across the political landscape. There has always been risk in resistance, but we now live in an area where “reason” seems to have gone out the window and that will influence the outcome of any resistance, but it shouldn’t deter it. It should only go to expand our abilities.

Our service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Avenue East in Twin Falls as well as on ZOOM beginning at 10:30 a.m.

Please note our ZOOM information has changed. If you have been using previous ZOOM sign-in information please email us for the new ZOOM sign directions. To access ZOOM please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for ZOOM sign-in information. In the SUBJECT line write “ZOOM Service.”

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed (or none at all), immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome NO EXCEPTIONS. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible (in rear).

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Childcare is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 AM at 160 9th Avenue East in Twin Falls.

For further information please call 208-613-3852 or email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com.

Trebelle Piano Trio at Ascension

On Sunday, April 30, the Episcopal Church of the Ascension welcomes Trebelle Piano Trio for an afternoon concert at 4 p.m. The trio features violinist Jennifer Dunn, cellist Heidi Nagel, and pianist Robyn Wells and will present a program portraying the passing of time, with music by Haydn, Respighi, Elgar, Schubert, Cole Porter, and more! Tickets are available at the door for $15 ($10 for students or seniors).

Sunday morning worship with Holy Communion will be celebrated by Fr. Shawn Carty at 9 a.m. Sunday and will be in-person and available online at Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship. Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Dr. North, Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at www.EpiscopalTwinFalls.org or 208-733-1248.