Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal Worship

Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.

An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

Love is the Practice of Freedom

The joy of loving another person is among the best of what we can offer and be as humans. To love another means to have respect for others and ourselves. Love is patient and kind. Love is a champion, a best friend, an ally, and a partner. Join us in a celebration of sharing this practice of freedom that we all enjoy.