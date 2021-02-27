Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Online service: ‘A humanist perspective on love’

Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship visiting minister Rev. Jenny Peek brings her message of love this Sunday. How does love serve humanity in building the world we dream of? Evidence throughout history tells us, “we got this.” Spiritual humanism at the core of Unitarian Universalist faith both empowers and challenges us to be the love needed in our lives.

Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support and challenge one another as we continue our spiritual journeys.

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.

Please join us online at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For instructions on how to enter our online service please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com and include a brief message that you would like to join our online service Sunday.

Episcopal Worship at Ascension