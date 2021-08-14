Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Worship at Ascension
Holy Communion will be celebrated at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person as well as online. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”
At the Sunday morning service, masks are optional for those who are fully vaccinated. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
An outdoor fellowship time will follow both services.
The Episcopal Church of the Ascension is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at episcopaltwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Radically both: An exploration of gender identity
Jonathon Thompson examines what it means to him to be bigender and the impact it has had on his life.
The Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship service will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom, please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service Aug. 8.”
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths we each travel. Our congregations are places where we celebrate, support, and challenge one another as we continue on our spiritual journeys.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
