Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘Musings on Middle Age’
What occupies our minds changes as we age and where we are in life. Times and perspectives change, and as time passes, more perspectives are gained. Things that were once important may no longer be, and new things take their place. We are currently living in a very troubled time. What really matters now? Can we find a positive way forward? Michael Becerra will discuss some of his current thoughts with the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as he approaches retirement.
The service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 3rd.”
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.
Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.
For further information please call 208-410-8904, email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org.
Blanket sleeper ingathering at Ascension
During the month of October the Episcopal Church of the Ascension will collect blankets and blanket sleepers to donate to Child and Family Services with the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Child and Family Services offers a wide range of services to help children in their everyday lives so they grow up to be happy and productive members of our communities. The donated blankets and sleepers will be given to children in child protection and foster care. A donation area is located in the gathering area of the church.
Weekend worship services will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday. The more casual Saturday service will be in-person. Service music and hymns will be sung; masks are required.
The Sunday morning service will be in person as well as online. To view, click on the link at episcopaltwinfalls.org or go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.” Masks are recommended. Instrumental music will accompany the service.
Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is at 371 Eastland Drive N., Twin Falls. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.
