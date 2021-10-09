Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

‘Musings on Middle Age’

What occupies our minds changes as we age and where we are in life. Times and perspectives change, and as time passes, more perspectives are gained. Things that were once important may no longer be, and new things take their place. We are currently living in a very troubled time. What really matters now? Can we find a positive way forward? Michael Becerra will discuss some of his current thoughts with the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship as he approaches retirement.

The service Sunday will be both in person at our location 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls as well as on Zoom. To access Zoom please email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for sign in information. In the subject line write “Zoom Service October 3rd.”

Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. We are handicapped accessible [in rear]. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us Sunday at 10:30 a.m. at 160 Ninth Ave. E. in Twin Falls.