Unitarian Universalists welcome Rev. Peek
TWIN FALLS — The public is welcome to hear Rev. Jenny Peek speak at the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship at 10:30 a.m. Sunday at 160 Ninth Ave. E., Twin Falls. She is the visiting Unitarian-Universalist minister from the Pocatello Unitarian-Universalist Fellowship.
How do we welcome change — of season or spirit? Theologian Howard Thurman’s view of growing edges, which is much more than the gentle euphemism for shortcomings, will be Peek’s topic.
Unitarian Universalism honors the differing paths individuals travel. Congregations are places where people celebrate, support and challenge one another as they continue on their spiritual journeys.
Newcomers of all religious paths, or none at all, are always welcome. Child care is available. The church is handicapped-accessible. Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building.
For more information, call Ken Whiting at 208-410-8904 or email mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or go to magicvalleyuu.org.
Ascension’s Lenten schedule
TWIN FALLS — The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Holy Communion at 9 a.m. Sunday at the church, 371 Eastland Drive N. The Revs. Lauren and Rob Schoeck will preside. Nursery care for children younger than five will be from 8:45 a.m. until after worship. A fellowship coffee hour and Christian Education for adults and children will follow the service.
Drums Not Tums drumming will meet from 6:45 to 7:30 p.m. Monday. For questions, or if you need a drum supplied, call Paula at 208-961-1349.
The knitting group meets from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesdays. Bible study meets from 11 a.m. to noon Thursdays.
Thursdays in Lent will continue with Evening Prayer at 5:30 p.m., followed by Soup Supper at 6 p.m. Lenten Study, “God for Us: Rediscovering the Meaning of Lent and Easter,” will follow from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Everyone is welcome for any part of the evening. A free-will offering for Soup Supper will be appreciated.
All are welcome for worship, study and fellowship at Ascension Episcopal Church, which is handicapped-accessible. For more information, call 208-733-1248 or go to episcopaltwinfalls.org.
Magic Valley Ministries gather for worship March 31
BUHL — The United Methodist Churches of Buhl, Filer, Hagerman, Wendell and Jerome share ministry and mission in rural Magic Valley and gather together for worship whenever there is a fifth Sunday in a month. They will gather for worship at 10:30 a.m. March 31 at the Buhl United Methodist Church, 908 Maple St. Rev. Penny Hodges will preach and Rev. Mike Hollomon will assist in leading worship.
An enchilada lunch will follow worship. Visitors are asked to bring a dessert to share. Anyone interested in experiencing or exploring traditional United Methodist worship in a relaxed style is welcome to attend.
March 31 is also UMCOR Sunday. A special offering will be taken to support the United Methodist Committee on Relief which is the humanitarian and development arm of the United Methodist Church. This offering covers all the administrative costs of UMCOR so that when donations are made for specific disasters or ministries, all of those donations go to assistance.
For more information, call 208-324-2981 or email ummvmoffice@gmail.com.
