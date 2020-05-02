Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866.948.6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Episcopal worship services continue online

Worship services at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will continue to be available online through May 24. Bishop Brian Thom is working with priests in all Episcopal parishes to determine how in-person worship services will be modified to maintain the health safety of parishioners.

Sunday worship services will continued to be offered online at 9 a.m. Sunday at episcopaltwinfalls.org on the homepage or COVID-19 Response tab > Online Worship.

All activities, meetings and use of the church building have been cancelled through May 24.

More information about Ascension and its response to COVID-19 can be found at episcopaltiwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.

Online Service: Honoring Our Earth

As the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship continues online to celebrate in the weeks following Earth Day, Intern Mary Beth Bolin will share three invitations for honoring and healing the Earth. First: Let nothing be an object. Second: Do not be afraid, the Earth’s healing energy can never die. And third: Let go of control over your gifts, and learn to trust the wild winds of change.