Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

Episcopal worship services continue online
Worship services at the Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Twin Falls, will continue to be available online through May 24. Bishop Brian Thom is working with priests in all Episcopal parishes to determine how in-person worship services will be modified to maintain the health safety of parishioners.
Sunday worship services will continued to be offered online at 9 a.m. Sunday at episcopaltwinfalls.org on the homepage or COVID-19 Response tab > Online Worship.
All activities, meetings and use of the church building have been cancelled through May 24.
More information about Ascension and its response to COVID-19 can be found at episcopaltiwinfalls.org or call 208-733-1248.
Online Service: Honoring Our Earth
As the Magic Valley Unitarian Universalist Fellowship continues online to celebrate in the weeks following Earth Day, Intern Mary Beth Bolin will share three invitations for honoring and healing the Earth. First: Let nothing be an object. Second: Do not be afraid, the Earth’s healing energy can never die. And third: Let go of control over your gifts, and learn to trust the wild winds of change.
Come join us as we recommit ourselves to becoming healers of our planet.
Members, please stay online after the service for our annual congregational meeting, with all the important business of the year.
Unitarian Universalists covenant to affirm and promote the inherent worth and dignity of every person; justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another.
Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome.
Please contact mvuuf83301@yahoo.com for instructions on how to enter the online service.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!