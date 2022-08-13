Church news: Local churches announce upcoming events

A discussion follow up of last week’s service, “Living life as a Thank You: Beauty and Benefits of Gratitude,

Anne Martin will lead a discussion focusing on our personal stories of gratitude and how they have changed our lives and the lives of others. Among the questions to be discussed are: “How would acknowledging more gratitude in our lives change our lives? What would our futures look like? How would more gratitude in our lives change our communities? How would the world change? How might history have been different? How can one feel gratitude in the midst of disaster? Come join us to share new perspectives on these questions.

Newcomers of all religious paths or none at all are always welcome. Unitarian Universalists believe in the dignity of every person regardless of race, creed or none at all, immigrant status or sexual orientation.

Everyone is welcome, no exceptions. We believe in justice, equality and compassion in human relations; and acceptance of one another. We are handicapped accessible in rear.

Please park in the rear of the building or on the street in front or the side of the building. Child care is available.

Join us at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

For further information, please call 208-410-8904, email us at mvuuf83301@yahoo.com or visit magicvalleyUU.org. When calling, please state your name in order to be connected.

Worship at Ascension

The Episcopal Church of the Ascension will celebrate Morning Prayer at 9 a.m., Sunday. Childcare may be available though children are welcome in the worship service. A fellowship coffee hour will follow the service.

Services are online as well as in person. To view, go to Ascension’s YouTube channel “The Episcopal Church of the Ascension—Twin Falls.”

Ascension Episcopal Church is handicapped accessible and is located at 371 Eastland Drive N. More information about Ascension can be found at ascension.episcopalidaho.org or 208-733-1248.